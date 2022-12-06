Benjamin Ryan Lewis
Funeral services for Benjamin Ryan Lewis, 25, were held Dec. 3 in Watson Funeral Services Chapel with the Rev. Allen Goodman officiating.
Burial followed in New Home Baptist Church Cemetery.
Ryan passed away Nov. 30 in Grand Strand Regional Medical Center.
He was born June 15, 1997 in Conway.
Ryan was predeceased by his biological mother, Amanda Jones Lewis; fiancé, Bethany Grace Todd; daughter, Brinleigh Lewis; and grandfather, Joe Lewis.
Ryan enjoyed spending time with family and friends and he was always a jokester who lived life to the fullest.
Mr. Lewis is survived by his father and mother, Randal and Christina Lewis; one son, Bryson Lewis; one brother, Riley Lewis (Megan); sisters, Reece Lewis, Heather Strickland (Daniel), Laney Lewis and Charlie Lewis; grandmothers, Pauline Lewis and Patsy Oot; grandparents of his children, John and Debbie Doyle; many nieces and nephews, and other family and friends who will miss him.
Please sign a guestbook at watsonfuneralservices.com.
Watson Funeral Services and Crematory, 2300 U.S. 378, Conway is serving the family.
