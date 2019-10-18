PAWLEYS ISLAND—Benjamin Franklin Smith, 83, went to rest peacefully near to the heart of God at his home on Oct. 9 surrounded by loved ones.
He is survived by his wife of 57 years Ann Britt Smith of Phenix City, Alabama, and daughters Suzanne Smith Belt (Mark) of Sterling, Virginia, and Caroline McAllister of Hamilton, Virginia; grandchildren Sarah (21), Steven (20), Lauren (17) and Catherine (15).
He was predeceased by daughter Joye Myers, Sterling, Virginia; parents Evie and Norman Smith, Phenix City, Alabama, and sisters Evelyn Corcoran, Conway, and Patsy Chesser, Butler, Georgia.
Ben was born in Columbus, Georgia. He served in the Army and was in the reserves for six years. Benjamin was a cum laude, Phi Kappa Phi graduate of Auburn University (War Eagle), and top graduate in accounting. He worked at the IRS for 12 years before making a career change to the Inspector General’s Office at the State Department, retiring as a foreign service officer in 1993.
During his tenure at State, he traveled to 66 countries, including a three-year tour of duty in Bogota, Colombia. Ben and Ann resided in Vienna, Virginia, before moving to Heritage Plantation, Pawleys Island in 1994 after they retired.
Ben was an avid reader, loved to play bridge, garden, cook and fish. He was a former member of the American Legion and Moose Club. He attended Pawleys Island Community Church under Pastor Bob Barrows for several years.
He was a great husband, father and grandfather. He will always be remembered for his compassion, kindness and humility. He will be sorely missed and forever in our hearts.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Tidelands Hospice, which provided wonderful care and comfort to Ben and his family during this difficult time.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
