CHESTER—Mrs. Belinda Jo Heaton Blair suddenly died of complications of COPD on June 6. She was 57.
She was born Dec. 14, 1962, in Wilmington, North Carolina, the daughter of the late Homer F. “Bill” and Kathleen B. Heaton.
She was raised in Myrtle Beach and was a Myrtle Beach High School graduate, Class of 1980.
She was known for her love of animals, music, Gaelic culture, crafting and plays. She was a former actress in the Chester Little Theatre for many years as well.
She is survived by children Chase Duncan, Charles Ferrell, Brandy Ferrell and Steven Blair, all of Chester; sisters Angela Heaton McRae (David) of Conway and Patricia Burns of Hampton, Virginia; brother Michael Canning of Utah, and beloved nephew, Ryan McRae of Conway.
She is also survived by 12 beloved grandchildren and many nieces and nephews as well as a vast array of friends.
She will have a memorial service once the pandemic has subsided.
Pollard Funeral Home, Chester, is assisting the family.
