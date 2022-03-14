Reid O’Quinn-Hagwood
A graveside service for Reid O’Quinn-Hagwood, 26, will be held March 17 at 11 a.m. in Hillcrest Cemetery with the Rev. Patrick Jones and the Rev. Rocky Taylor officiating.
Reid left his earthly life March 11 due to injuries sustained in a car accident.
Born March 1, 1996 in Florence, he was the son of Woody and Beth Hagwood and David O’Quinn.
Reid was a 2015 graduate of Conway High School, where he was a proud dedicated member of the inaugural Conway High Bass Masters Fishing team. He attended Horry-Georgetown Technical College and began his career working, since high school, for the King Construction Family, who meant the world to him.
Reid loved the outdoors. Taking the boat and being on the water is where he was at his very best, his “happy place.” He looked forward to cooking a big meal for his friends at any opportunity, and if it was prepared at the river or Buck Hall, that made the meal even better. With his love of being on the water, Reid absolutely loved to go shrimping with his daddy and just could not wait to get on the water, throw the net and see if they were in the right spot.
Reid, above all, loved his family, neighborhood family and his friends dearly. His large group of friends provided opportunities for him to show his friendly, outgoing personality and his firm meaningful handshake. Reid was infinitely loved by his family, who watched him grow into the wonderful, sweet, loving man he was. He was the brightest light to us that went out way too soon.
His laugh, his smile and his God-given ability to make people happy in most any situation, will always be with us and was one of his finest attributes.
Reid is survived by his parents, Woody and Beth Hagwood; his sister, Elizabeth (fiancé Landon Flowers); his true love, Madison Sitzler; his father, David O’Quinn; grandparents, Donald Smoak, Rounette Hagwood and Margie O’Quinn; a host of aunts, uncles and cousins, who loved him immensely.
He is also survived by his large, loving group of friends with whom he enjoyed life. He loved each one.
The family will receive friends from 5 p.m.- 7 p.m. Wednesday in Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to CAP (Churches Assisting People) 307 Wright Blvd., Conway SC 29526 or https://www.capconway.org/, HELP 4 Kids or https://help4kidssc.org/donate/ or to the charity of one’s choice.
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
