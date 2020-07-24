Becky Mergl, 97, died July 17 at Carolina Gardens Assisted Living.
Born in New Castle, Pennsylvania, Becky was a daughter of the late Ralph and Edna Payne.
She was preceded in death by her husband and daughters Diane Parker and Carolyn Mergl.
Survivors include son Michael S. Mergl (Janet); grandson Nat Parker and granddaughter Regina Brooks.
A memorial service celebrating the lives of Becky and husband Vernon will be announced by Goldfinch Funeral Home, Beach Chapel.
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Beach Chapel, is in charge of the arrangements.
