LITTLE RIVER—Beatrice “Bea” Weymouth Hurd, 96, was born in Pittsfield, New Hampshire, on Feb. 7, 1924, and she passed away July 4.
She was the daughter of the late Milton and Iris (Emery) Weymouth.
Bea was a loving wife, mother, daughter, sister and grandmother.
She was retired assistant cashier, First Fidelity Bank Corp. in Ocean City, New Jersey, and former president of the Atlantic Chapter of American Institute of Banking. Bea was a World War II veteran serving in the Waves with the Sea Bees.
She volunteered at Grand Strand Regional Medical Center, North Strand and lived in Windjammer Village, Little River, for 31 years. She was a member of the Little River United Methodist Church.
She is survived by daughter Sharyn Iris Hurd; son Richard H. Hurd and grandson Sean G. Hurd.
She was predeceased by husband Howard O. Hurd Jr.; sister Ruth Ledbetter; brother Milton Weymouth and daughter-in-law Sandra G. Hurd.
Memorials may be made to Little River United Methodist Church, 1629 Highway 17 North, Little River, SC 29566, The Humane Society North Myrtle Beach, 409 Bay St., North Myrtle Beach, SC, 29582, or a charity of one’s choice.
