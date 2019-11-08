MYRTLE BEACH—Barry T. Bumford Jr., 44, passed away unexpectedly Oct. 27.
Born in Bristol, Pennsylvania, he was a son of Barry T. Bumford Sr. and Linda A. (Richards) Lynn.
An avid golfer, Barry worked at the Mello Mushroom in N. Myrtle Beach and was a self employed carpenter who endlessly helped friends with their projects. Most of all, Barry was a devoted father to his daughter, Sarah.
Surviving Barry is daughter Sarah Gregory; parents Linda and Patrick Lynn of Myrtle Beach and father Barry T. Bumford Sr.; sisters Kimberly Cuce and Corie Lynn; brother Thomas John Bumford; niece Madison Cuce and nephews Nicholas and Nathaniel Cuce and Thomas L. Bumford. In addition, many aunts, uncles, cousins and related family members survive Barry in Pennsylvania, South Carolina and Florida.
The family would like Barry and his life to serve as a reminder to all to not suffer depression alone — seek and accept help from all.
Services will be held and announced at a later date.
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Beach Chapel, is assisting Barry’s family.
