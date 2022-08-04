Barry Lafavor
A memorial service for Barry Lafavor, 63, will be held Aug. 9 at 4 p.m. in Johnson Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Stevie Baker officiating. Mr. Lafavor of Gresham passed away Aug. 3, following a battle with cancer.
Mr. Barry was the son of Opal Johnson Dorsett and the late Tom L. Lafavor, and the husband of the late Joyce Bellamy Lafavor.
He was an avid outdoorsman who loved to fish and hunt.
In addition to his mother, he is survived by one brother, Ricky Lafavor; one sister, Tamela Walter; three nephews, Tyler Baker, Corde Lafavor and Brock Lafavor; one niece, Katelyn Howard; 11 great-nephews and nieces; and a special friend, Ron Jones.
The family will receive friends at Johnson Funeral Home beginning one hour before the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in honor of Mr. Barry to MUSC McLeod Cancer Center, 401 E Cheves St., Florence, SC 29506.
The Lafavor family is under the care of Johnson Funeral Home of 290 Ninth Ave., Aynor, SC 29511. Call (843) 358-5800.
