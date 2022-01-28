Barry E. Cannon
BEAUFORT-Funeral services for Barry E. Cannon, 79, will be held Jan. 30 in Free Worship FWB Church with the Rev. Phillip Cannon officiating.
Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
Mr. Cannon passed away Jan. 26 in Bayview Manor.
Born July 14, 1942 in Conway, he was a son of the late Amos E. and Christine Williams Cannon.
Mr. Cannon is survived by his son, Barry E. Cannon Jr. (Dawn); siblings, Gregg Cannon (Jeanette) and Deborah Blackburn (Frank); and a granddaughter, Emma, along with many other family and friends who will miss him.
The family will receive friends at the church from 2 p.m. until 2:45 p.m. prior to the service.
Please sign a guestbook at watsonfuneralservices.com.
Watson Funeral Services and Crematory, 2300 U.S. 378, Conway is serving the family.
