Barbara Carolyn Cox Royals
Funeral services for Barbara Carolyn Cox Royals, 86, were held June 27 in Hardwick Memorial Chapel with Pastor Myron Pritchard, the Rev. Roger Chestnut and the Rev. David Watts officiating. Committal services followed in New Home Cemetery.
Mrs. Royals passed away June 24 in Conway Medical Center. Born March 2, 1935 in Loris, she was the daughter of the late O.V. Cox Sr., and the late Inez Mincey Cox. She worked with AVX for forty years and was a member of New Home Baptist Church.
Survivors include her husband of 67 years, William Archie “Dub” Royals of Conway; two sons, Bill Royals and his wife Jeanette of Palestine, Texas, and Brian Hughes of Fort Lauderdale, Fla.; granddaughter, Amanda Royals of Sumter; two brothers, Doug Cox and his wife Diane and Terry Cox of Loris; and two sisters, Shelby Plemons of Spartanburg and Dianne Bennette of Roebuck.
In addition to her parents Mrs. Royals was predeceased by five brothers, Frank Cox, Wilbur Cox, Bill Cox, Edwood Cox and O.V. Cox Jr.
Memorials may be made to New Home Baptist Church at 1665 Hwy. 139, Conway 29526. Please sign Mrs. Royals’ online guestbook at hardwickfuneralhome.com or call Hardwick Funeral Home at
(843) 756-7001.
