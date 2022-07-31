Barbara Kelly Singleton
Funeral services for Barbara Kelly Singleton, 74, will be held Aug. 3 at 2 p.m. in Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel with the Rev. Rick Weidman and the Rev. Steve Cashion officiating. Burial will follow in Hillcrest Cemetery.
Mrs. Singleton, wife of Deryl L. Singleton, passed away July 31.
Born in Glen Alpine, N.C, she was a daughter of the late Clarence McClure "C.C." and Annie Elizabeth Powell Kelly. She was the owner and operator of Kelly's Tax Service in Conway for more than 40 years. Mrs. Singleton was a member of Homewood Baptist Church.
Surviving, in addition to her husband of Conway, are two daughters, DeAnne Singleton and Tonya Brown of Conway; one son, Joey L. Singleton (Kika Adams) of Conway; four grandchildren, Colby Calhoun (Rhiannon), Nicklas Singleton, Carlee Brown and Cayden Brown; one great-granddaughter, Raelynn Elizabeth Calhoun; one brother, James "Dobie" Kelly (Rachel) of Morganton, N.C., and two sisters, Betty Cline of Drexel, N.C., and Margaret Duckworth (Richard) of Morganton, N.C.; several nieces, nephews and cousins; and two special friends, Sue Carroll and Debbie Nash of Conway.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Memorials may be sent to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 6704, Hagerstown, Md. 21741.
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
