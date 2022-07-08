Barbara June Owens
Funeral services for Barbara June Owens, 90, will be held July 15 at 1:30 p.m. in Bridges Funeral Home, 5530 Rutledge Pike, Knoxville, Tenn. 37924.
Mrs. Owens, of Myrtle Beach, passed away July 6 at her home surrounded by her loving family.
Born June 29, 1932, in Knoxville, Tenn., she was the daughter of the late Ernest and Gertrude Beeler.
June, as family and friends called her, was predeceased by her husband, Ray "RC" Owens; and siblings, Wanda Green and Earl Beeler.
RC and June lived most of their lives in Maryland, where they raised their children.
June was a loving wife, mother, sister, aunt, grandmother, great-grandmother, and great-great-grandmother.
She enjoyed caring for her family, celebrating family holidays, cooking, rocking babies and watching old westerns.
She is survived by her children, Debra Owens, Ernest Owens (Marcy), Kimberly Beckman (Fredrick), Lisa Parks (Timothy), Ray Owens Jr. (Kristen) and Christina Ashley (Glen); and her siblings, Ernestine King and Arlie Beeler.
June will be missed by her large family, including twenty-one grandchildren, twenty-one great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild.
Family and friends will miss her dearly, as she was loved by all.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow in Greenwood Cemetery. Please sign a guestbook at watsonfuneralservices.com. Watson Funeral Services and Crematory, 2300 U.S. 378, Conway is serving the family.
