MYRTLE BEACH—Barbara Joan DiAngelantonio, 87, wife of Paul Anthony DiAngelantonio, died March 28.
Mrs. DiAngelantonio was born in Jersey City, New Jersey, a daughter of the late Robert and Bertha Erne Brunner.
She was a member of St. James Catholic Church.
Mrs. DiAngelantonio was predeceased by son Charles Payne; brother Hank Brunner and sister Dorothy “Dotty” Linadburg.
Surviving are her husband of Myrtle Beach; son Gary Payne of Rahway, New Jersey; daughters, Karen Payne and Kathleen Payne, both of Myrtle Beach; stepsons Paul DiAngelantonio of Greenlane, Pennsylvania, and John DiAngelantonio of South Amboy, New Jersey ; stepdaughters Deborah Ungler DiAngelantonio of Whitesville, New Jersey, and Diane Vass of Lakeland, Florida; brother Robert Brunner of Toms River, New Jersey ; stepbrother Hal Brunner of Florida; sisters Robin Brunner of South Carolina and Kathy Ruggerio of Miami, Florida; 11 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
A memorial services will be held at a later date.
Memorials may be sent to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN. 38105, or to the American Cancer Society, 950 48th Ave. North, Myrtle Beach, SC 29577.
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
