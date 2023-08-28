Barbara J. Wagner
CHARLESTON-A graveside service for Barbara J. Wagner, 76, will be held Sept. 2 at 3 p.m. in Hillcrest Cemetery in Conway, with the Rev. Kirk Lawton officiating.
Mrs. Wagner passed away Aug. 26 in Wellmore Assisted Living Center on Daniel Island.
Born in Conway, she was a daughter of the late Edwin Murray Johnson Sr. and the late Josephine Dunn Johnson Bounds. She was an active and original member of Saint James United Methodist Church where she served in The Dames Women’s Ministry. After retiring from General Dynamics, Mrs. Wagner worked at DuPont until 2011. She enjoyed going to the beach and listening to music, especially Elvis. Mrs. Wagner also loved spending time with family and friends.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband of 39 years, Gene Franklin Wagner of Bluefield, Va.; and one stepniece, Kalee Harris.
Survivors include one son, Adam M. Wagner and his wife Rachel of Charleston; two brothers, Edwin M. Johnson Jr. and his wife Jeannie of Conway and Errol K. Johnson and his wife Barbie of Jacksonville, Ala.; four nephews, Jeff Johnson and his wife Tammy and their children Tyler, Lauren and Evan, Cole Johnson and his wife Jessica and their children Davis and Ava, Nicholas Johnson and his wife Savannah and their daughter Olivia, and Elliott Johnson and his wife Emily; and one stepniece, Kaitlyn Hall.
The family will receive friends Sept. 2, from 1 p.m.-2:30 p.m. at Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel.
The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the staff at Pinewood Place, Wellmore, and Crescent Hospice for their loving and compassionate care.
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.
