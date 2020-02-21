MURRELLS INLET—Barbara Grace Yannich, 80, passed away at her home with her daughters by her side on Feb. 5.
Born on Sept. 28, 1939, in Jersey City, New Jersey, she was the daughter of the late Cosmio and Angelina Vassallo.
She was a loving and devoted wife married to Frank J. Yannich Sr. for 55 years before his death in 2014.
She was a 24-year resident of South Carolina and was a devout Catholic and faithful parishioner at Precious Blood Catholic Church who loved her family, friends and faith.
She was preceded in death by sister Angela Saccente.
She was a proud mother and is survived by children James V. Yannich of South Carolina, Theresa Pipitone of Florida, Frank James Yannich Jr. of Georgia, Dineen M. Iannice and husband Anthony of Jackson, New Jersey, and Philip Anthony Iannice, also of South Carolina; grandchildren Jay F. Yannich, Heather N. Yannich, Anthony Frank Iannice and Nina M. Iannice and great-granddaughter Amelia Zabroski.
A memorial Mass and service will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 15 at Precious Blood Catholic Church. The family will receive friends from 4-8 p.m., Friday, Feb. 14, at the Goldfinch Funeral Home, Beach Chapel in Murrells Inlet.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, PO Box 1000, Dept. 142 Memphis, TN 38101-9908 or the Lustgarten Foundation in support of CancerSEEK in hopes of detecting & treating Cancer earlier in life.
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Beach Chapel, is in charge of the arrangements.
