Barbara Eunice Martin
GALIVANTS FERRY-Funeral service for Barbara E. Martin, 71, will be held Nov. 16 at 2 p.m. in Watson Funeral Services Chapel. Burial will follow in Evergreen FWB Church Cemetery.
Mrs. Martin died Nov. 13 at her home.
Born Jan. 6, 1951 in Conway, she was a daughter of the late Eli Mishoe and Kathleen Johnson Mishoe.
Barbara was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend, who will be greatly missed.
She enjoyed reading, camping, singing in church and spending time with friends and family.
Mrs. Martin is survived by her husband of fifty-one years, Lonnie Martin; two sons, Lonnie Richard Martin Jr. (Jackie), and David Benjamin Martin; two daughters, Bonnie Lynette “Lynn” Cook (Richard) and Julie Amanda Martin (Jeremy Holt); two siblings, Edward Mishoe and Wanda McLendon; seven grandchildren, Emily Martin, Lauren Martin, Ashton Holt, Bella Holt, Nathan Anderson, Tyler Anderson and Caleb Anderson; three great-grandchildren, along with many other family and friends who will miss her.
The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until 1:45 p.m. before the service at the funeral home.
Watson Funeral Services and Crematory, 2300 U.S. 378, Conway is serving the family.
