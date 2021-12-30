Barbara Carol Jordan Hutto
Funeral services for Barbara Carol Jordan Hutto, 80, will be held Dec. 31 at 3 p.m. in Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel with Minister Timmy Tyner officiating. Entombment will follow in Hillcrest Cemetery.
Mrs. Hutto passed away Dec. 29 surrounded by her family.
Born Jan. 18, 1941 in Anderson, she was the daughter of the late Hiram “Newton” Jordan Jr. and Cordelia “Dee” Phillips Jordan.
Mrs. Hutto grew up in Pelzer and worked at B.C. Moore’s Department Store, where she met her husband when he came in to purchase a suit. While Greg was a baby, she sold AVON and then worked as a substitute teacher at Rosewood Elementary School in Rock Hill where she went on to obtain her license in Real Estate.
Her husband’s job was transferred to Boston, Mass., and after four and one-half years, he took a job in Newberry where Mrs. Hutto worked for Turner’s Jewelers.
Surviving are her two children, Gregory “Greg” Lane Hutto of Conway and Deanne Hutto Bishop (Dean) of Conway; four grandchildren, Joshua “Josh” Dean Bishop (Mary) of Conway, James “Jamey” Hamilton Bishop (Shelley) of Conway, Jordan Lane Hutto of Gloucester, Va., and Grace Marie Hutto of Conway; one great-grandchild, Jasslyn Vendeze Bishop of Conway; and a sister, Brenda Gail Jordan Chapman (Timothy) of Sieper, La.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Memorial donations may be made in Mrs. Hutto’s memory to Dementia Society of America, P.O. Box 600, Doylestown, Pa. 18901 or Regency Hospice, 600 Garden City Connector, Ste. A, Murrells Inlet, SC 29576.
Please sign the online guest book at www.goldfinchfuneralhome.com
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.