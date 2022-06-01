Barbara Ann Strickland Edge
Funeral services for Barbara Ann Strickland Edge, 78, will be held June 5 at 4 p.m. in Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel with Pastor Ron Bower officiating. Entombment will follow in Hillcrest Mausoleum.
Ms. Edge passed away May 28.
Born in Conway, she was a daughter of the late Woodrow B. and Dorothy Sawyer Strickland. She was predeceased by a grandchild, Kolby Ladson Edge; and a sister, Carolyn Cooper. Prior to retirement, she was employed with Conway Mill.
Surviving are three sons, Richard Wilson Eason (Linda) and Frederick Cravon Eason of Conway and Doyle Edwin "Jim" Edge Jr. (Philissa) of Sumter; and five grandchildren, Wilson Eason, Kayla Eason, Mason Edge, Sawyer Channing Edge and Ryan Graham (Alesia); one great-grandchild, Declan A. Schieselbein; and a special friend, Robert "Dale" Amos of Conway.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home Sunday from 3 p.m.-4 p.m.
Sign an online guestbook at www.goldfinchfuneralhome.com
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel is in charge of arrangements. Call (843) 248-4211.
