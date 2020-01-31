GARDEN CITY BEACH—Barbara A. Martin, 72, passed away peacefully on Jan. 21, from ongoing medical issues.
Today we rejoice in the knowledge that Barbara has passed the bonds of earth and time, as we know it, and is forever at home with the Savior she faithfully loved and served.
Although we say goodbye to her earthly shell, we do not want to remember just that. We want to recall the life and vitality that she had. We want to reflect on her fun loving nature, her infectious laugh and on how she enjoyed life and accepted change.
She endured many health problems and looked forward to new experiences and challenges with enthusiasm and courage.
Barbara was born in Washington, D.C., to the late Betty Furmage Richmond and the late Lt .Col. James A. Richmond.
She graduated from Towson State College, Baltimore, Maryland, in 1969 where she met her husband of 49 years, (Bob) Robert H. Martin Jr.
Mrs. Martin was a stay-at-home Mom to her only child, her precious son Rob, until he went to school. She did have quite a few diverse jobs to supplement the family’s income until she was recertified to teach in 1983.
She taught dramatic arts and English in Calvert County, Maryland, from 1983 to 1999. Mrs. Martin directed numerous plays and musicals at Calvert High School. Her “Pied Piper” personality attracted at least 350 students to her award-winning productions.
She was voted “students favorite teacher” multiple times. She even wrote a play, directed it, produced it and saw it performed.
She and Bob retired and moved to Garden City Beach in 1999. She worked for eight years as a receptionist for Palmetto Internal Medicine. She was an active participant at the Church of the Resurrection, Surfside Beach, for 13 years where she wrote and directed plays and dramatic biblical productions.
She also was an active member of the Shepherd of the Sea Lutheran Church in Garden City since 2012.
Mrs. Martin leaves behind her beloved husband Robert H. Martin Jr.; loving son Robert M. Coronado; son-in-law Leonardo F. Coronado II; oldest brother Jim Richmond and youngest brother Robert Richmond.
A celebration of life service was held Jan. 28 at Shepherd of the Sea Lutheran Church.
Memorials may be made to Shepherd of the Sea Lutheran Church, St. Judes Children’s Research Hospital, Horry County Food Bank or a charity of your choice.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.