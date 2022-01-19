B Clement Williams
A funeral service for B Clement “Bruce” Williams, 71, will be held Jan. 22 at 2 p.m. in Goldfinch Funeral Home in Conway.
The family will hold visitation beginning at 12:30 p.m. also at Goldfinch Funeral Home in Conway.
A man like B Clement Williams is hard to sum up in an obituary, as his significance and impact on those who knew him can never truly be expressed with words. He showed kindness and respect to all he encountered, had a determination to make the world a better place and fight injustice, and held gratitude for living a life rich in laughter while embracing every given moment. He was admired by all, including a loving family who doted on his every word.
B Clement passed away Jan. 16 after a year with Glioblastoma, fighting up until the very last breath.
He was born in November 1950 in Goldsboro, N.C., but spent his life in South Carolina, ending up in Pawleys Island. He appreciated North Georgia College for taking a chance on him -- even as he almost flunked out -- as he believed the College, and the friendships made there, contributed to his life’s success.
His career was with Southern Systems (Southern Imaging) out of Florence and he later co-founded Black Mule Print out of Conway, now run by his son Steven. While he recognized he wasn’t always the easiest person to work with, he hoped those he encountered along the way, and those he spent his days with, knew how much they meant to him and how those relationships made his life rewarding. He would be laughing now reminiscing about all the pranks he played during hard workdays. He loved to bring a smile to others.
Throughout his life, B Clement loved traveling with his wife, Kathy, of more than 46 years. They traveled with friends and family and built lasting memories that are now cherished. While he always enjoyed traveling for pleasure, B Clement also pushed himself spiritually, mentally and physically through solo journeys, including backpacking through Europe, spending time in Wyoming working at a cattle ranch and spending weeks in Spain hiking along the Camino de Santiago. He encouraged others to live life to the fullest and take a moment to appreciate the beauty of the world, even through the troubled days.
He is also an author, taking a year off work to write a book. The novel, Wasting Perfect Conditions, has become a staple recommendation for all who have read it. In his retirement years, B Clement continued to challenge himself to continue his growth. His most worthwhile accomplishment during those years was his time volunteering in the NICU (Neonatal Intensive Care Unit) at MUSC in Charleston, holding premature babies and providing them warmth and love to continue their own growth. He also spent his time learning woodworking and making rocking horses for children. He enjoyed taking long walks with the family dogs, and spending time at the beach.
His family is thankful for the world he showed them, the life of love he gave them, the laughter they shared -- even all those dad jokes to which he was most famous -- and the tools he provided for them to live incredibly rich and rewarding lives. They will continue living his motto of “Work hard, do your best, and have a good time,” and realize that maybe he is the self-titled “World’s Smartest Man” after all.
He is survived by his wife, Kathy Ward Wiliams of Pawleys Island; his children, Steven Williams (Jillian) of Myrtle Beach, Brooke David (Byron) of Myrtle Beach and Lindsay Williams of New York, N.Y.
He is also survived by his grandchildren, Annabelle and Phoenix Williams, and Everett and Cooper David; his sister, Kathy Williams Day (Rick); and many nieces and nephews of which he was so proud. He was preceded in death by his parents, Everett and Cora Williams; a sister, LaDell Williams Dixon; and a granddaughter, Charlotte Williams.
Donations can be sent to his granddaughter’s charity, Charlotte’s Greyces, which helps families with palliative care: P.O. Box 1203 Conway, SC 29528.
