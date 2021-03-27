Linda Dix Collins
Funeral services for Linda Dix Collins, 76, will be held March 29 at 3 p.m. in Watson Funeral Services Chapel with the Rev. Dennis Lewis officiating.
Burial will follow in Hillcrest Cemetery.
The family will receive friends two hours prior to the service at the funeral home.
Ms. Dix passed away March 26 in Grand Strand Medical Center. Born July 24, 1944, in Aynor, she was a daughter of the late Willard and Gertie Alford Dix.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Edward Collins; and brothers, Roger Dix, Billy Dix and Gene Dix Sr.
Mrs. Collins is survived by her son, Jamie Collins; grandchild,
C.J. Rabon; and many other family and friends who will miss her.
Please sign a guestbook at watsonfuneralservices.com.
Watson Funeral Services and Crematory, 2300 U.S. 378, Conway is serving the family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.