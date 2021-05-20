Gladys R. Johnson
A funeral service for Gladys R. Johnson, 89, will be held May 22 at 11 a.m. in Johnson Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Davin Johnson and the Rev. Roger Chestnut officiating. Burial will follow the service in Happy Home Baptist Church Cemetery.
Mrs. Johnson of Galivants Ferry passed away May 18 at her residence surrounded by her loving family.
Mrs. Gladys was married to the late Lawton Johnson Sr. for 56 years. She was the daughter of the late Emerson Ethell and Lissie Viola Rabon.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was predeceased by one son, Lawton Johnson Jr.; her grandparents, Daniel and Charlotte Grainger Graham; four brothers, Roland Rabon, William Rabon, Walter Hyman Rabon and Zebardee Rabon; one sister, Nancy Lois Rabon; and one loyal friend, Jerome Davis.
Mrs. Johnson was a member of Happy Home Baptist Church and a retiree of AVX after 43 years of service.
Mrs. Gladys is survived by her special daughter-in-law, Rhonda Johnson; three grandchildren, Sherry Johnson, Russell Johnson (Brian King), and Charlotte J. Smith (Richie Smith); four great-grandchildren, Kyle Dunn, Cole Dunn, Chase Dunn and Corbin Smith; two great-great-grandchildren, Lawton Dale Johnson and Randy Kylere Johnson.
The family will receive friends at Johnson Funeral Home prior to the service beginning at 10:30 a.m.
