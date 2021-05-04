Michael F. Kawczynski
Michael F. Kawczynski, 71, of Myrtle Beach passed away April 20 at his home with his loving wife by his side.
Michael was born June 4, 1949, in Salem, Mass.
He attended Salem High School where he was part of the golf team winning league champ and district champ. He was also part of the track and football teams. He attended Newman Prep in Boston, Mass., as well.
Michael worked in the supermarket/grocery industry starting as a department manager then moving up to a store manager and then on up to a corporate trainer where he was in charge of training all of the employees and opening up new stores.
He also worked 26 years in the computer industry NCR. He taught the training classes for all employees and trained everyone on the equipment for the industry and ISS 45 classes all over the U.S., Canada, Bahamas, Bermuda, Hawaii and Grand Cayman Islands.
Michael was an avid golfer and he participated in many company tournaments.
He loved his sports, especially the Pats-Football, Red Sox-Baseball, Bruins-Hockey, and Hurricanes as of late.
He attended the Stanley Cup Bruins vs. Hurricanes. He really loved anything to do with golf. He attended the Rex Golf Tournament for his 70th birthday. He also loved making models of warplanes and at one time he flew in a B25. Michael loved to be the first to have innovative products and to also give them.
Michael leaves behind to cherish his memory, his loving wife of 52 years, Brenda; and his lovable K-9, Cooper.
Lewis Crematory and Funeral Services of Myrtle Beach, is serving the family
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.