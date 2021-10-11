Autumn Stewart Leigh

A memorial service for Autumn Stewart Leigh, 45, will be held Oct. 18 at 4 p.m. in Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel with the Rev. Robbin King officiating.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home Oct. 18 from 3 p.m.-4 p.m.

Ms. Leigh passed away Oct. 10.

Born in Stokes County, N.C., she was a daughter of the late Virgil Jackson and Sharon Hawes Stewart. She was a member of Jamestown Baptist Church. Mrs. Leigh was an instructor at Horry-Georgetown Technical College and worked for the Divine Dining Group. She loved spending time at the beach and had a great love for all she knew.

Surviving are one son, Chandler Joseph Leigh of Conway; one daughter, Britton Jeanne Leigh of Conway; and one brother, David Ezekiel Stewart (Christine) of Conway.

Sign an online guestbook at www.goldfinchfuneralhome.com

Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel is in charge of arrangements.