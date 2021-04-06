Candace Michelle Alford
Candace Michelle Alford, 32, passed away April 2 in Conway Medical Center due to injuries sustained in an automobile accident. Born Dec. 18, 1988, in Horry County, she was the daughter of Sharon Alford Goff and stepfather Robert Goff. She was the mother of Samantha DeYarmon, Hayden Alford and Chloe Long. She was preceded in death by her father, Mike Alford; sister, Melissa Alford; her paternal grandmother, Pearl Hudson; maternal grandparents, Sam and Maggie Lewis; stepgrandmother, Annie Goff; special uncle, Rick Lewis (Angie); and cousin, Rachel Lewis. She is survived by her sister, Summer Cook (Ernest); nieces, Aubrey Lightsey (Daniel) and Elysia Alford; nephews, Keith (Rusty) Rust and Mason Tyler; great-nephew, Waylon; aunt, Joyce Story (Eddie); uncles, Terry Lewis (Susan) and Chris Lewis (Amanda); boyfriend, Andres Lonazo; many other special family members; and companion dog, Maggie.
Candace was a free-spirited young lady who loved her children with all her heart. She fought many battles in her short life, but did so with great strength. If anyone ever needed a laugh she would be the one to give it.
She never left a room without leaving an impression. Her bond with her mother was fierce and unbreakable. The untimely death of her sister truly broke her in many ways. She had many hopes and dreams that she struggled so hard to obtain.
She was a person who wouldn’t judge people because through her own journey she realized people are all flawed. She was a loyal friend who would always have a friend’s back. She would give away anything she had and then find a way to get more. Her heart and legacy will live on in her children.
Graveside service will be held in Hillcrest Cemetery in Conway at an as yet determined date. Visitation with the family will be held immediately following at the home of her Uncle Chris Lewis (457 Blackberry Lane, Myrtle Beach).
During the next few weeks her mother welcomes visitors to stop by her home, but she asks that they call before they come.
Lewis Crematory and Funeral Services, Myrtle Beach is serving the family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.