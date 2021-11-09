Austin C. Thompson III

SURFSIDE BEACH-A memorial service for Austin Charles Thompson III, 87, will be held Nov. 11 at 11 a.m. in Surfside United Methodist Church.

Mr. Thompson passed away Nov. 8 in Embrace Hospice House.

Born in Florence, he was a son of the late Mary Pearl and Austin Charles Thompson Jr. Mr. Thompson honorably served his country in the U.S. Navy.

He was the owner of A.C.T. Signs in North Myrtle Beach and was a charter member of Surfside United Methodist Church.

He was preceded in death by a grandchild, Chayce Thompson; a brother, Dan Thompson; and a sister, Mary Ann Cannon.

Survivors include his wife of 63 years, Teresa Thompson; three sons, Charles Dean (Melissa) of Conway, Gregory Ray (Marianna) of Surfside Beach and Robert Patrick of Greenville; grandchildren, Kelly Thompson Williamson, Lindsey Thompson Stone, Ellie Varn Greene and Gray Thompson; four great-grandchildren; and a sister, Emma Lou Thompson Johnson.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Surfside United Methodist Church Prayer Garden 800 13th Ave. N. Surfside Beach 29575.

