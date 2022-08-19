Augusta Burns McInvaill
Augusta Burns McInvaill, 96, formerly of Conway, passed away in her sleep Aug. 7.
She was the daughter of Victor Conner Burns and Augusta Morrall Burns of Beaufort.
Augusta was born in Florence and was a graduate of Beaufort High School. She received her bachelor’s degree in music from Winthrop College.
Augusta married James (Jimmy) Trapier McInvaill of Conway in 1948 and remained married to him until his death in 1984.
While in elementary school, a musician visited her classroom where he played several musical pieces on a violin. He then asked if anyone would like to take violin lessons. Augusta raised her hand and thus began a lifelong love of music.
Augusta came to Conway in 1946 where she taught music and was also the band director at Conway High School. After staying home to care for her two children, she went back to the classroom in 1960 as an English teacher and also provided private cello and violin lessons to children and adults across Horry County. August was an accomplished musician and is credited with helping start the strings program for Horry County Schools as well as the Long Bay Youth Symphony. She was first chair in the Long Bay Symphony, often played for Conway’s First Methodist Church and was even in a string quartet.
Augusta is survived by her daughters, Anne Bessant (James) of Pawleys Island and Mary Sweitzer (Jeff) of Charlotte, N.C.; four grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.
Augusta will be laid to rest alongside her husband in Lakeside Cemetery in Conway. Memorials may be made to the Long Bay Symphony.
A Celebration of Life will be held by the family at a later date.
