Aubrey Wendell Norris
Aubrey Wendell “Rat” Norris, 78, passed away Aug. 28 in Conway Medical Center from complications of COVD-19.
Born Nov. 19, 1942 in Conway, he was a son of the late Roland A. and Elwood Sutton Norris.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by an infant daughter; and his brothers, R.A. Norris, Tony Norris and Ron Norris.
Mr. Norris is survived by his wife of fifty-eight years, Jan Cooper Norris; son, Tracy Cole Norris; brothers, Larry Norris (Brenda), Randy Norris (Debbie), Dale Norris (Pat), Jeanwood Brown (Jim) and Phyllis Singleton; granddaughter, Kaylee Ann Norris, whom he loved very much, and many other family and friends who will miss him.
Due to CDC regulations there will be no services.
He will be buried in Hillcrest Cemetery.
Please sign a guestbook at watsonfuneralservices.com.
Watson Funeral Services and Crematory, 2300 U.S. 378, Conway, is serving the family.
