Aubrey "Mike" Reed Schaeffer III
LAKE VIEW-Aubrey Reed "Mike" Schaeffer III, 47, of Lake View, passed away July 2 in Grand Strand Regional Medical Center due to sudden illness.
Born Aug. 13, 1975 in Marion, he was the son of Crystal Schaeffer McArthur and the late Aubrey Reed Schaeffer Jr.
Mike was a compassionate son, a devoted sibling and uncle, and a true friend. He was passionate about making people laugh, loved the river and would do anything he could to help others.
Mike is survived by his ex-wife, Ekaterina Dumaeva; two sisters, Tanya Schaeffer Hardee and her husband Cole of Loris, and Kristin “May” Schaeffer of Lake View; one brother, Johnathan “Johnny” Schaeffer of Lake View; four nieces, Holly Hardee, MaClaley Hardee, Lauren Schaeffer and Weslyn Miller; four nephews, Tyson Johnson, Johnathan “John John” Schaeffer, Dalton Miller and Colson Hardee; beloved special family members, Taylor Lilly of Lake View and Ryan Yeoman of Galivants Ferry
A memorial service will be announced by the family at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests making a donation to the American Heart Association.
Lewis Crematory & Funeral Services of Myrtle Beach is serving the family. Call (843) 294-0011.
