MYRTLE BEACH—Ashworth C. Payne, 80, passed away peacefully at Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital on Feb.10 following a short illness.
Born in Penn County, Virginia, he was a son of the late Cabell C. and Nellie (Spencer) Payne.
He served his country honorably in U.S. Navy and was a public transit mechanic prior to retirement.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by beloved daughter Linda Lois Taylor; brothers Clifton and Richard Payne and sister Martha Kay Anderson Payne.
Surviving Ashworth is his wife of 49 years, Nellie L. Payne; sons Ashworth C. Payne Jr. of Ashville, North Carolina, and Cabell C. Payne of Cincinnati, Ohio; daughter Annette Marie Davis (William) of Washington, Indiana; three grandsons; two granddaughters; a great-granddaughter; brothers John Payne of Tennessee, Luther Lee Payne of Richmond, Virginia, and sisters Annette Bryant, Gwen Barlow, Carolyn Capps and Frances Bradley.
Services will be held at a later date and announced by his family.
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Beach Chapel, is in charge of the arrangements.
