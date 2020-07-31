CONWAY—Ashlyn Teal Lilly, 41, passed away July 9 at her residence.
Born Sept. 25, 1978, in Conway, she was the daughter of Jimmy Lilly and Gail Singleton.
Teal was a member of Socastee Baptist Church, where she taught children’s classes and Awana prior to moving to Conway. She worked for BlueCross BlueShield for 11 years.
Teal had a heart of gold but her kindness to others outweighed all of the silver and gold combined. She loved people, but most of all her two boys and her mother.
She was a beautiful, full of life woman who enjoyed being with her family and friends. She always made sure her boys were at the top of her list of love and protection.
She was a single mother, which had its trials and hurdles, but she gave and sacrificed more than her share to make a living and give them what growing boys needed.
Teal was predeceased by brother John Elliott; maternal grandparents Lib Enzor (Nana) and JW Enzor (Papa) and paternal grandparents Paul and Edna Lilly.
Along with her parents, Jimmy Lilly of Loris and Gail Singleton of Myrtle Beach, Teal is survived by her sons Tavin and Rylan Lilly; her little dog Benji (Bean); four half siblings and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and other extended family.
A celebration of life service will be held at a later date.
If you would like to make monetary donations, a fund for Teal’s children has been set up. Checks may be made out to Gail Singleton, P.O. Box 30973, Myrtle Beach, SC 29588.
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel, is serving the family.
