Ashley Kathleen Randall
Funeral services for Ashley Kathleen Randall, 26, will be held Aug. 25 at 11 a.m. in Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel, officiated by the Rev. Danny Banks. Burial will follow in Hillcrest Cemetery.
Ms. Randall, daughter of Jay and Tina Jo Williamson, passed away unexpectedly at Bay State Medical Center, in Springfield, Mass., Aug. 11.
Ashley was born in Conway on Valentine’s Day in 1997. She loved hearts, butterflies and the color pink. She was currently enrolled in classes at the University of Massachusetts and was working in the retail industry.
Ashley was a free spirit with a gypsy heart. Her personality was larger than life and it shone through her appearance. Her beautiful smile and laughter were contagious. Ashley never met a stranger and was a friend to all who knew her.
The eldest girl of eleven brothers and sisters, she was very nurturing to her siblings and received no greater pleasure than spending time with her family.
Ashley was preceded in death by her great-grandmother, Kathleen Hatcher; her grandmother, Charlotte Louise Morrison; her grandfathers, Joe Lee Thompson and James Morrison; and her uncles, Robert Solomon and Steven Williamson; her biological father’s spouse, Jessica Randall, and his father, Charles Randall.
Survivors include her parents, Jay and Tina Jo Williamson; her brothers and sisters, Jacob, Joey, Cameron, Glynne, Danielle, Malorie, Meredith and Aubrey; her nana, Marilyn Carter Thompson; her aunts, Dana Thompson and Carla Hoover; her uncle, Jeff Williamson; her biological father, Stefan Charles Randall and his children, Kaityln and Haley; Stefan’s mother, Lettice Randall; Stefan’s mother-in-law, Clare Gauss; Stefan’s sister, Renee Randall-Bassett; and his brother, Jesse Randall.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home Aug. 24, 5 p.m.-7 p.m.
Please sign the online guest register at www.goldfinchfuneralhome.com
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel, is serving the family.
