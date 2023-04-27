Ashley Amanda Henry
A memorial service for Ashley Amanda Henry, 38, will be held April 30 at 2 p.m. in Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway chapel, officiated by the Rev. Mack Hutson.
Ashley passed away April 25 in Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital, following an extended illness.
Born Sept. 30, 1984 in Knoxville, Tenn., she is the daughter of Mark C. Henry and the late Barbara S. Henry. Prior to her illness, she owned and operated her own cleaning and construction businesses.
Survivors include her father, Mark C. Henry (Lori Stuart); her children, Grace Hagan, Landon Hagan and Jolleen Hagan; and her brothers, Jason Souhrada and his wife Chelsea and Erik Ray and his wife Addie.
Please sign the online guest register at www.goldfinchfuneralhome.com
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel, is in charge of the arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.