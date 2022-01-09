Aselea Jones Brown
A graveside service for Aselea Jones Brown, 85, will be held Jan. 11 at 1 p.m. in Hillcrest Cemetery.
Mrs. Brown passed away Jan. 8 after an extended illness.
Born Nov. 23, 1936 in Galivants Ferry, she was a daughter of the late James Olin Jones and Emma Powers Jones. Aselea was predeceased by her first husband, William Washington Brown, and a second husband, Robert Bethea Johnson; her son, Johnny Mack Brown; and her sisters, Nell G. Hoffman, Alice Maude Rosser, Bernice Bourne and Mary Elizabeth Elvis.
Survivors include her daughters, Gail Richardson of Conway, Kathleen Dulaney of Angier, N.C., and Rachel Pennington of Myrtle Beach; her sister, Eunice Brown of Conway; six grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and nine great-great grandchildren.
Aselea treasured precious moments with her family. She loved flowers and gardening and prized her cooking. She remains an example to her family of strength and resilience. She became a Christian and often talked of Jesus and was in the church choir. We rejoice that she is in Heaven because of her faith in the Lord Jesus Christ.
The family will receive friends after the graveside service at the cemetery.
Watson Funeral Services and Crematory, 2300 U.S. 378, Conway is serving the family.
