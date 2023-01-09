Arthur Edwin Falk
MYRTLE BEACH-Funeral services for Arthur Edwin Falk, 82, will be held Jan. 15 at 2 p.m. in Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel with Rabbi David Weissman officiating.
Mr. Falk passed away Jan. 5.
Born in Paterson, NJ, he was a son of the late George and Tillie Falk. He was a retired IT manager. Mr. Falk was a loving husband, caring father and a very sociable person. He loved music, motorcycles and cars. He was an avid football fan and seasoned traveled.
Surviving are his wife of 52 years, Ina Falk; children, Dr. Daniel A. Falk, Wendy L. Falk and Peter G. Falk; nephews, Dr. Mitchell E. Falk, Elliott Falk, Steven Falk, Larry Falk and Melissa Vile; a cousin, Allen Falk; his loyal companion, “Cody”, a white cavachon; and extended family.
He was predeceased by two brothers, Charles Falk and Gordon Falk; and a nephew, Bruce Falk.
The family will receive friends following the service at the Parkland Clubhouse on Parkland Drive in Myrtle Beach.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorials be sent to Melmark Home, 2600 Wayland Road, Berwyn, Pa. 19312 or online at www.melmark.org
Sign an online guestbook at www.goldfinchfuneralhome.com
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
