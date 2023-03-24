Arthur Dionisio
Funeral services for Arthur Dionisio, 76, will be held March 24 at 1 p.m. in Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel, officiated by the Rev. Oscar Borda. Burial will follow in Hillcrest Cemetery.
Mr. Dionisio, husband of Mary O. Diosinio, passed away March 19 at his home with his loving wife and children by his side.
Born Feb. 13, 1947 in New York, NY, he was the son of the late Anthony and Anna Diosinio. Mr. Diosinio was a member of the Teamsters and worked in the construction industry. His pastimes included bowling, golf and darts, and he also coached baseball for 13 years.
In addition to his parents, Arthur was predeceased by several brothers and sisters.
Survivors include his devoted wife of 56 years, Mary O’Sullivan Diosinio; his children, Annamarie Lynch and her fiancé Floyd Bottoms, Teresa Holmes and her husband Dwayne, and Arthur Diosinio and his wife Heather; his grandchildren, Amanda Fernandez and her husband Joseph, Melissa Lynch and her fiancé John Husveth, James Lynch, Zylin Holmes, Ashton Holmes, Brianna Holmes, Emmalee Holmes, Arthur Diosinio and Henry Diosinio; his brother, Richard Diosinio; a special cousin, Gene Antonucci and his wife Pat; a special nephew, Peter Diosinio and his wife Patty; and his favorite child of all, Chewey, his loyal and constant canine companion.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home Thursday evening from 4 p.m.-7 p.m.
Memorial donations may be made to Quilts of Valor, 202 Harry C. Raysor Drive, St. Matthews, SC 29135.
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel, is in charge of the arrangements.
