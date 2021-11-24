William Arthur "Art" Hawley

William Arthur "Art" Hawley, 71, passed away Nov 22.

Born in Florence, he was a son of the late Hiram Harris and Katherine Gaskill Hawley.

He was a seventh grade teacher and former headmaster at Waccamaw Academy in Conway. He later became the headmaster at Thomas Hart Academy in Hartsville and then headmaster at Williamsburg Academy in Kingstree.

Mr. Hawley continued his career in education at Johnakin Middle School in Marion and then on to Conway High School, where he formed the Saltwater Fishing Club. He then taught at Carolina Forest High School where he retired. Mr. Hawley was an avid woodworker and saltwater fisherman. He had a great love for animals.

Surviving are two daughters, Shannon Hawley Henson (Allan) and Kristen Claire Dutka (Adam) of Conway: and five grandchildren, Calista Anderson, Morgan Taylor, Emily Henson, Kailey Dutka and Charlotte Dutka.

Services will be held at a later date.

Sign an online guestbook at wwwgoldfinchfuneralhome.com

Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel is in charge of arrangements.