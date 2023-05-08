Arnold W. Vollmoeller Sr.
A Celebration of Life Service for Arnold W. Vollmoeller Sr., 69, will be held at Flanders Fire Department in Long Island, NY, May 20 from 1 p.m.-4 p.m.
Mr. Vollmoeller, husband of Wanda A. Vollmoeller, passed away May 5 in Grand Strand Regional Medical Center.
Born Aug. 27, 1953 in Riverhead, NY, Arnold was the son of the late Philip Vollmoeller and the late Ruth P. Vollmoeller.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brother, Phil Vollmoeller; and his brother-in-law, Lou Moore.
Arnold worked as a Union Local 282 Teamster heavy equipment operator, but his passion was working with the Flanders Volunteer Fire Department. He started out as a fireman and progressed through the ranks to become fire chief of the Flanders Fire Department and later commissioner of the district. He held this post until his retirement and moved to Conway in 2009. Arnold was an avid NASCAR fan and volunteered with Meals on Wheels. He was also an extremely talented mechanic and spent countless hours in his shop restoring and rebuilding old cars and tractors.
He is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 50 years, Wanda A. Vollmoeller; his son, Arnold W. Vollmoeller Jr. and wife Stephanie; his brothers, Bradford Vollmoeller and Robin Vollmoeller; sister, Constance Moore; and brothers and sisters-in-law, Michael and Jo-Ann Harris and Linda and John Schwarz.
The family requests that memorial donations be made to Victory Junction, 4500 Adam’s Way, Randleman, NC 27317 or via their website. www.victoryjunction.org
Please sign the online guest register at www.goldfinchfuneralhome.com
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel, is serving the family.
