Robert Ellery Clark
A memorial service for Robert Ellery Clark, 88, will be held June 17 at 11 a.m. in New El Bethel United Methodist Church.
Mr. Clark passed away June 8 in Conway Medical Center.
Born Aug. 4, 1932 in Waterbury, Conn., he was a son of the late Ellery Otis and Elsie Slager Clark.
He was also predeceased by a sister, Joan Roberts.
Bob was a U.S. Army veteran and a member of the New El Bethel United Methodist Church, where he loved serving his Lord and Savior. He played the trumpet and enjoyed performing in bands and orchestras. He also enjoyed square dancing, but most of all he enjoyed solving crossword puzzles. Robert was a loving husband, father and grandfather.
Mr. Clark is survived by his wife of 63 years, Phyllis Mead Clark; children, Stephen R. Clark (Danielle) of Bristol, Conn., and Nancy Frazer (Andrew) of Surfside Beach; siblings, Herbert Clark of Clinton, Mass., and Anita Linsley of Cheshire, Conn.; five grandchildren; five great-grandchildren and many other family and friends who will miss him.
Watson Funeral Services and Crematory, 2300 U.S. 378, Conway is serving the family.
