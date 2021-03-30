Robert John Glodek
Robert John Glodek, 76, born Oct. 15, 1944, died peacefully at home on March 24, 2021.
He was the beloved husband of Della (Sanford) Glodek.
Born in Baltimore, Md., he was the son of Edward and Elizabeth (Teal) Glodek. He was raised by the late James and Helen Wojciechowski.
Bob was a lifelong resident of Brooklyn Park, Md. He spent the last few years of his life in Conway, with his wife, enjoying the beautiful warm weather.
Bob is a veteran, having served in the U.S. Army 1968-1971, in Germany and Vietnam.
He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, uncle and friend to all who knew him.
He is survived by his loving daughter, Kimberly E. Kincer and son-in-law Daniel; two grandsons, Kyle Kincer and Chandler Kincer; a brother, Richard (Buddy) Wojciechowski (Gail); brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Ralph Shaw, Joan McDonagh (Kevin), Teddy Lemaster (Melissa), Helen Auld (Harry), Charles Lemaster (Suzette), Brenda Foca (Nick), Virgil Lemaster, Robert Lemaster (Lisa), and Diana Glodek; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was predeceased by his brother, Ronald G. Glodek; his parents; and aunt and uncle that raised him.
A celebration of life will be held for the family in Maryland at a later date.
Please sign a guestbook at watsonfuneralservices.com.
Watson Funeral Services and Crematory, 2300 U.S. 378, Conway is serving the family.
