Robert S. “Bob” Roberts Sr.
CROSS-Funeral services for Robert S. “Bob” Roberts Sr. , 83, will be held June 11 at 1 p.m. in Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel. Burial, with military honors, will follow in Hillcrest Cemetery.
Mr. Roberts passed away June 5.
Born June 14, 1937 in Conway, he was the son of the late Fred Clyde Roberts and Edna Mae Martin Roberts. Mr. Roberts was a member of Open Door Baptist Church of Ladson.
He was a U.S. Army veteran, who retired from civil service as a supervisor at the Naval Supply Center.
Surviving are two sons, Robert S. “Stevie” Roberts Jr. (Charmaine) of Summerville and Timothy D. Roberts (CJ) of Camden; seven grandchildren, Samantha Lynn Roberts, Patricia Ann Roberts, Zoey Magdalene Roberts, Rhiannon Pellegrini Roberts, Stevie Sara Roberts, Cooper Dennis and Whitney Cotton; two great-grandchildren, Avagail and Addilynn Nelson; one brother, Henry Roberts of Conway; and many “favorite” nieces and nephews and other extended family.
The family will receive friends Thursday evening from 5 p.m.-7 p.m. at the funeral home.
