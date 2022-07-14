Arlene Marie Johnson Price
LITTLE RIVER-Arlene Marie Johnson Price, 82, of Little River went home to be with the Lord July 12.
Born Oct. 21, 1939 in Detroit, Mich., she was a daughter of the late George and Helen Johnson.
She went to Burroughs business school and worked for DuPont for 10 years. She later became a homemaker and mother.
She was married for 55 years to the late James Joseph Price.
Surviving are her daughter, Nicole Helen Parris (Rodney); her son, Jeffrey McDowell Price (Lori); three grandchildren, Theresa, Henry and Jason; siblings, Ronald Johnson, Yvonne Strange Raymond Johnson and Mary Johnson.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to a charity of your choice in Arlene’s memory.
Please sign a guestbook at watsonfuneralservices.com.
Watson Funeral Services and Crematory, 2300 U.S. 378, Conway is serving the family.
