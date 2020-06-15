MYRTLE BEACH—Arlene (Abel) James, 88, the widow of Dudley James, passed away June 4, in Myrtle Beach.
She was born on May 24, 1932, to the late Edwin F. Abel and Frances Thielen Abel.
Known to most as Tudy, she was a avid bingo player and solver of word puzzles. She was a selfless caregiver to her parents, siblings, and extended family and a beloved surrogate mother and grandmother to many.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by son Dennis James and siblings Virginia Schramm (Gin), Marion Jaross (Meg), Bette Haran,and Edward H. Abel (Sonny).
She is survived by son Dan (Karen) James; brother Fred (Susan) Abel); grandchildren Danielle (Mike) Wilkerson, Adam James, Tony James, Trevor (Connie) James and Peter (Katie) James; six great-grandchildren and numerous beloved nieces and nephews and their families.
A private service and burial will held at Woodland Hills Memorial Park Cemetery in Mankato, Minnesota, at a later date.
Arlene was a life-long member of Christ the King Lutheran Church in Mankato where memorial donations can be made.
