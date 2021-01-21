Hoyt Randall “Randy” Andrews

Funeral services for Hoyt Randall “Randy” Andrews, 83, will be held Jan. 23 at 3 p.m. in Goldfinch Funeral Home’s Conway Chapel officiated by the Rev. John Holmes. Burial will follow in Hillcrest Cemetery, located at 1000 S.C. 544, Conway. A viewing will be held Jan. 22 from 4 p.m.-6 p.m. in Goldfinch Funeral Home, located at 608 Beaty St., Conway.

Mr. Andrews passed away Jan. 20.

Randy was born May 7, 1937, in Elizabethtown, N.C., to Hoyt and Ellen (Harrington) Andrews. He moved to Baltimore, Md., at the age of 13, graduated from Baltimore City College in 1957 and married the former Deanna Jean Burton in 1958.

Randy and Deanna raised their family in Dundalk, Md., where Randy was employed with Bethlehem Steel. He retired from the Tin Mill as a plant manager and was held in high esteem with all who worked with and for him. Those who knew Randy loved and admired him as he was looked upon by family and friends for his calm wisdom.

After retirement, Randy and Deanna moved to Aynor to transition into the peacefulness of retirement on their dream of an eight-acre property complete with a log cabin. Here he enjoyed his retired life by returning to his farming roots of planting gardens and working the land.

Randy is survived by his wife, Deanna Jean Andrews; his daughter, Deanna Marie Espie; and his two sons, Randall Wayne Andrews and Eric Hoyt Andrews; eight grandchildren, Kyle Espie, Brittany Espie, Christina Espie, Lindsay Andrews, Jamie Andrews, Jessica Andrews, Kevin Andrews and Kirby Andrews; three great-grandchildren, Mariana, Liliana and Vincent Quevedo; his two sisters, Glenda Simmons and Mary Ferrigno; and brother, Charles Andrews; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Hoyt and Ellen Andrews; and his brothers, Bobby Elton and John Thomas Andrews.

Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway chapel, is in charge of the arrangements.