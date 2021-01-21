David Ard
A graveside service for David Ard, 70, will be held Jan. 24 at 2 p.m. in Pleasant Union Baptist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Tom Lovern and the Rev. Stevie Baker officiating. Mr. Ard passed away Jan. 20 in McLeod Loris Hospital.
Mr. Ard was the son of the late Sam Ard and the late Radie Hughes Woodward. In addition to his parents, David was predeceased by his wife, Mrs. Letha Ard; stepfather, James Woodward; and one brother, James Ard.
Mr. David was a member of Pleasant Union Baptist Church. He loved fishing, hunting, and riding the town and river with his best friend, David Martin.
Prior to her passing, he loved spending every moment he could with the love of his life, his wife, Letha Ard.
Surviving Mr. Ard are two sons, Dwayne Ard (Heather) and Shaun Ard (Angela) of Aynor; three grandchildren, Samuel Ard, Kensley Ard and Grayson Ard; one brother, Jo Ard of Charlotte, N.C.; and one sister, Mary Ann Hughes of Galivants Ferry.
Please remember to wear a mask and practice social distancing at the service. Johnson Funeral Home of Aynor, 290 Ninth Ave., Aynor is serving the family.
