Hoyt Andrews will be remembered Saturday in Conway

Hoyt Randall “Randy” Andrews

Funeral services for Hoyt Randall “Randy” Andrews, 83, will be held Jan. 23 at 3 p.m. in Goldfinch Funeral Home’s Conway Chapel officiated by the Rev. John Holmes. Burial will follow in Hillcrest Cemetery, located at 1000 S.C. 544, Conway. A viewing will be held Jan. 22 from 4 p.m.-6 p.m. in Goldfinch Funeral Home, located at 608 Beaty St., Conway.

Mr. Andrews passed away Jan. 20. 

Randy was born May 7, 1937, in Elizabethtown, N.C., to Hoyt and Ellen (Harrington) Andrews. He moved to Baltimore, Md., at the age of 13, graduated from Baltimore City College in 1957 and married the former Deanna Jean Burton in 1958. 

Randy and Deanna raised their family in Dundalk, Md., where Randy was employed with Bethlehem Steel. He retired from the Tin Mill as a plant manager and was held in high esteem with all who worked with and for him. Those who knew Randy loved and admired him as he was looked upon by family and friends for his calm wisdom. 

After retirement, Randy and Deanna moved to Aynor to transition into the peacefulness of retirement on their dream of an eight-acre property complete with a log cabin. Here he enjoyed his retired life by returning to his farming roots of planting gardens and working the land.  

Randy is survived by his wife, Deanna Jean Andrews; his daughter, Deanna Marie Espie; and his two sons, Randall Wayne Andrews and Eric Hoyt Andrews; eight grandchildren, Kyle Espie, Brittany Espie, Christina Espie, Lindsay Andrews, Jamie Andrews, Jessica Andrews, Kevin Andrews and Kirby Andrews; three great-grandchildren, Mariana, Liliana and Vincent Quevedo; his two sisters, Glenda Simmons and Mary Ferrigno; and brother, Charles Andrews; and several nieces and nephews. 

He was preceded in death by his parents, Hoyt and Ellen Andrews; and his brothers, Bobby Elton and John Thomas Andrews.

Please sign the online guest register at www.goldfinchfuneralhome.com

Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway chapel, is in charge of the arrangements.

David Ard

A graveside service for David Ard, 70, will be held Jan. 24 at 2 p.m. in Pleasant Union Baptist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Tom Lovern and the Rev. Stevie Baker officiating. Mr. Ard passed away Jan. 20 in McLeod Loris Hospital. 

Mr. Ard was the son of the late Sam Ard and the late Radie Hughes Woodward. In addition to his parents, David was predeceased by his wife, Mrs. Letha Ard; stepfather, James Woodward; and one brother, James Ard. 

Mr. David was a member of Pleasant Union Baptist Church.  He loved fishing, hunting, and riding the town and river with his best friend, David Martin. 

Prior to her passing, he loved spending every moment he could with the love of his life, his wife, Letha Ard. 

Surviving Mr. Ard are two sons, Dwayne Ard (Heather) and Shaun Ard (Angela) of Aynor; three grandchildren, Samuel Ard, Kensley Ard and Grayson Ard; one brother, Jo Ard of Charlotte, N.C.; and one sister, Mary Ann Hughes of Galivants Ferry.

Please remember to wear a mask and practice social distancing at the service. Johnson Funeral Home of Aynor, 290 Ninth Ave., Aynor is serving the family.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.