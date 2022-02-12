Archie Mack "Big Archie" "Tommy" McNair
Funeral services for Archie Mack "Big Archie" "Tommy" McNair, 81, will be held Feb. 15 at 2 p.m. in Pine Grove Baptist Church with the Rev. John Holmes officiating. Burial will follow in Graham Cemetery.
Mr. McNair passed away Feb. 11.
Born in Conway, he was a son of the late Jessie Theodore and Edna Mae Johnson McNair. He was an active member of Pine Grove Baptist Church where he was on the Grounds and Building Maintenance Committee and the Cooking Committee. He enjoyed cooking chicken bog for the church and others.
Mr. McNair was an insurance salesman with Palmetto State Life, which became Home Security Life before opening his own business. He and his wife owned McNair Cabinets, Cabinet World, McNair Ceramics and McNair Rentals. Mr. McNair served in the S.C. Army National Guard.
He was predeceased by two sisters, Judy Cooper and Barbara Ann Floyd.
Surviving are his wife, Betty Jo Bratcher McNair of Conway; one son, Archie Leo McNair (Lisa) of Conway; two daughters, Teresa McNair Pougnaud (Ron) and Trinna Ann McNair Pigg (B.C.) of Conway; one granddaughter, Alexis Ann Pigg; three stepgrandchildren, Russell Pigg (Gessica) of Conway, Courtney Bartlett and Haley Ramsey (Dustin) of Burlington, N.C.; four stepgreat-grandchildren, Savannah Pigg, Addison Davis, Landon Stout and Willow Ramsey; one brother, Ted McNair (Edna) of Conway; special sidekick, David "Buddy" Bratcher of Conway; and several nephews and nieces.
The family will receive friends at the church from 12:30 p.m. until 2 p.m. Tuesday.
Memorials may be sent to Pine Grove Baptist Church, c/o Robyn Ryan, 4305 Bradford Drive, Conway, SC 29526 or to Graham Cemetery, c/o Teresa McNair Pougnaud, 2892 McNair Lane, Conway, SC 29526
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
