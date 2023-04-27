Archie Donald Hardee
A graveside service for Archie Donald Hardee, 80, will be held April 29 at 10 a.m. in Hillcrest Cemetery, 1000 Highway 544, Conway. The Rev. Bill Sirginson will be officiating.
Mr. Hardee passed away April 26.
Born in Conway May 9, 1942, he was a son of the late Archie Wilbur and Luverna Cox Hardee. He worked many years on oil rigs in the Gulf of Mexico. He lived in Florida and Louisiana before retiring and returning to Conway. His last years were lived in Green Sea.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his only child, Todd Donald Hardee; and his wife, Gloria Sawyer Hardee.
Surviving are his sister, Betty Hardee Jordan and her husband Jimmy of Murrells Inlet; one niece, Staci Bellamy; one nephew, Steve Bellamy; and two children of his wife Gloria, Marty Carrington and Tanya Carrington. Also surviving are many special cousins and extended family.
Memorial donations may be made to Shriners Children’s Hospital, PO Box 947765, Atlanta, Ga. 30394 or at www.shrinerschildrens.org in memory of his son Todd, who received much care through the Shriners Children's Hospital after his accident many years prior to his death.
Please sign an online guestbook at www.goldfinchfuneralhome.com
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.
