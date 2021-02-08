April Angela Soles Bullard Peavey
A funeral service for April Peavy, 73, will be held Feb. 11 at 2 p.m. in Crossway Church with the Rev. Tommy Shelley and the Rev. Mike Kinlaw officiating.
Mrs. April passed away Feb. 5 in Embrace Hospice of Carolina Forest.
She was the daughter of the late Belton Soles and Alla Mae Nealy Soles, and wife of the late Marvin Peavy. In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by two brothers, Carey Soles and John Soles; one sister, Monna Shelley; and one great-grandson, Gannon Stauch.
Mrs. Peavy was a member of Crossway Church in Loris. The family holds this saying dear to their hearts: “We remember you in the morning, in the night, when we look at the stars, or hear a song. You are always in our hearts.”
Surviving Mrs. Peavy are three sons, Mack Bullard Jr. (Laronda), Brock Bullard (Tammy) and Ricky Bullard (Tana); one daughter, Dawn Clark; two brothers, Eric Soles of Dillon and Manning Soles of Tabor City, N.C.; two sisters, Faye Leonard of Shallotte, N.C., and Ellenda Beck of Monroe, N.C.; nine grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and her first husband, Mack Bullard Sr.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made in Mrs. April’s memory to Crossway Church, 2000 U.S. 701 South, Loris, SC 29569. Please remember to wear a mask for the service and follow all CDC guidelines for social distancing.
Johnson Funeral Home is serving the family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.