Charles A. Hinson
Funeral service for Charles A. Hinson, 68, will be held April 30 at 2 p.m. in First United Methodist Church of Myrtle Beach, officiated by the Rev. Dr. George K. Howle and the Rev. Meredith M. Dark. Burial, with military honors, will follow in Hillcrest Cemetery.
Mr. Hinson, husband of Kathy H. Hinson, passed away suddenly on April 27.
Born Oct. 16, 1952, in Conway, Mr. Hinson was the son of the late Wendell Edwin Hinson and the late Lucille Ruby Calhoun Hinson. He was a graduate of Conway High School Class of 1970 and graduated from Coastal Carolina College in 1975. Mr. Hinson served his country in the U.S. Marine Corps on active duty for two years and as a reservist for four years. He was a member of Horry Lodge #381 AFM and was a 32nd Degree Scottish Rite Mason.
Mr. Hinson was also a member of the Omar Temple of the Shrine and the Omar Peddlers. He worked with Waccamaw Land and Timber for more than 30 years and served as president of Apache Campground.
Mr. Hinson is survived by his wife, Kathy H. Hinson of Myrtle Beach; his children, Katie Hinson Lewis and her husband Cody of Mt. Pleasant, Courtney H. Cleveland and her husband Darrin of Myrtle Beach, and Chase A. Hinson of Conway; his grandchildren, Hunter and Grayson Lewis; his brother, Keith C. Hinson and his wife Dixie of Myrtle Beach; his sister, Karen H. Ligon and her husband Tom of Georgetown; several nieces and nephews; and his dog Toby and cat Reba.
The family will receive friends at Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway chapel, April 29 from 5 p.m.-7 p.m.
In accord with current CDC guidelines face masks and social distancing will be observed for both the visitation and funeral.
Memorial donations may be made to the CCU Wendell C. and Lucille Calhoun Hinson Endowed Scholarship in care of Coastal Educational Foundation, P.O. Box 261954, Conway 29528.
Please sign the online guest register at www.goldfinchfuneralhome.com
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway chapel, is serving the family.
