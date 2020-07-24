MYRTLE BEACH—Anthony “Tony” A. Giorno, 92, passed away July 14.
He was born July 12, 1928, in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, son of the late Antonio and Jennie Parise Giorno.
Tony served our country in the U.S. Navy during World War II.
Survivors include wife Irene Mason Giorno of Myrtle Beach; niece Catherine Evans of Cincinnati, Ohio, and nephew Anthony F. Giorno of Salem, Virginia.
A graveside service was held July 17 at Hillcrest Cemetery in Conway with military honors.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.