Anthony L. Singleton
A memorial service for Anthony L. Singleton, 74, will be held Feb. 4 at 11 a.m. in Evergreen FWB Church with the Rev. David Stevens officiating.
Mr. Singleton passed away Jan. 29 in Conway Medical Center.
Born Sept. 19, 1948 in Conway, he was a son of the late Troy Singleton Sr. and Allene Lundy Singleton.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by brothers, Sid (Jaywan) Singleton and Troy Singleton Jr.
Anthony was a loving father, brother, grandfather and friend.
Mr. Singleton is survived by his children, Tammy Brown (Jamie), Tonya Vogel (Erik), Mark Samborski (Martha), Kim Watts, Dana Altman (Russell), Tona Cook, Stephen Singleton, Jill Lanford (Lee) and Ann Marie Hull; siblings, Linda Harris (Gene) and Bill Singleton; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews, along with many other family and friends who will miss him.
The family will receive visitors at the home of Tonya Vogel, 3898 Second Loop Road, Conway.
Please sign a guestbook at watsonfuneralservices.com.
Watson Funeral Services and Crematory, 2300 U.S. 378, Conway is serving the family.
